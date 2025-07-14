Delhi govt to host three- day Teej fest at Dilli Haat

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government will organise a three-day Teej Mela to promote women empowerment, cultural richness, and community harmony, it said on Sunday.

The festival will take place from July 25 to 27 at Dilli Haat, Pitampura, the government said in an official statement.

The event, which will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on July 25, will see a “celebrity night” on July 26, featuring performances by popular artists.

On all three days, the fair will see folk dances, folk music, magic shows, and cultural performances.

Gupta said the mela will celebrate India’s cultural heritage, the strength of women, and traditional arts, offering something special for every generation. The events will be based on the Teej theme, featuring 3D entry gates, colourful chandeliers, buntings, hanging lights, LED and spot lighting.

Visitors will also enjoy a digital experience at the venue, with at least three themed selfie booths, one with Augmented Reality (AR).

A feature will be AI-assisted mehndi design selection and on-site application.

The chief minister said that around 80 stalls will be set up to showcase traditional arts and crafts. These will feature handicrafts, ethnic wear, bangles, block printing, embroidery, mehndi, and traditional foods. Every day will include storytelling sessions related to Teej, aimed at enriching cultural knowledge and passing down traditions.