NEW DELHI: For the first time, the Delhi government will host a three-day ‘Teej Mahotsav’ from July 25 to 27, blending tradition with tech and public participation.

Inaugurated by CM Rekha Gupta, the festival will include a Teej quiz and slogan contest with cash prizes.

Over 100 stalls will showcase handicrafts, handlooms, and regional cuisines, promoting Delhi as a

cultural destination.