Delhi govt to hold expert conference on control of air pollution in winter

New Delhi: In a bid to combat the rising levels of air pollution during the winter season, the Kejriwal government has announced a comprehensive “Round Table Conference” to be held on Thursday at the Delhi Secretariat.



The initiative aims to bring together a diverse group of experts and representatives from various governmental and non-governmental institutions to formulate an effective winter action plan.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai revealed that the conference will include participants from an array of prestigious organisations and institutions.

These include the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Environment Department, among others. Additionally, representatives from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), and several other prominent bodies will also take part.

Minister Rai emphasised the collaborative nature of the conference, stating, “This year the main objective of our government will be to control pollution through public participation.”

He elaborated that the winter action plan will be crafted based on the insights and recommendations provided by these experts.

“The future plan will be developed around dust pollution, pollution caused by vehicles, problem of stubble and garbage burning, industrial pollution, green

war room and Green Delhi App, hotspots, real-time apportionment study, e-waste eco park, increasing green areas, promoting public awareness and public participation, ban on firecrackers and other focus points, establishing dialogue with the central government and neighbouring states,” Rai explained. The conference will be attended by officials from approximately 42 departments and experts from around 36 institutions.

This broad-based engagement underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the multifaceted issue of air pollution in Delhi.

“A Winter Action Plan will be prepared based on the suggestions from all environmental experts,” Rai assured.

He further stated that the primary goal of the Round Table Conference is to create a robust and actionable strategy to tackle pollution.

“On the suggestions of experts of the Round Table Conference, the Delhi Government will be able to take necessary steps to control the sources of pollution,” he added.