Delhi govt to hold camps to return unclaimed money

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon launch a coordinated effort with banks and financial institutions to help residents recover money lying unclaimed in their accounts, insurance policies, mutual fund units and other financial instruments, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Thursday.

Speaking at the ‘Aapki Poonji, Aapka Adhikaar’ programme at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, she said the initiative aims to ensure that “every citizen’s every rupee is safe, and every rightful beneficiary will receive their due.”

The event, also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, highlighted the Centre’s nationwide campaign to make the process of claiming unclaimed funds simpler and more transparent. Gupta noted that nearly Rs.85 crore has already been handed back to genuine owners so far, calling it evidence of how technology-driven systems have increased trust in financial institutions. Under the initiative, district-level camps are being rolled out in Delhi, each equipped with helpdesks and digital tools to allow people to check their unclaimed assets. Officials at these camps will guide citizens through verification and claim procedures. Terming the effort a dignified support to families who had unknowingly lost track of their savings, Gupta said that money once “earned through hard work but forgotten due to system gaps is finally reaching the right hands.”

She credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for pushing reforms that strengthened transparency in the banking sector. According to her, the country’s savings culture has significantly broadened through programmes such as zero-balance accounts, digital payments and direct benefit transfers. “The trust that once took years to build has been greatly reinforced,” she said, adding that earlier leakages in welfare delivery had kept people from receiving their full benefits, a problem she believes has now been resolved with digital reforms.

Calling the campaign a bridge of trust between the government and people, Gupta stressed that returning unclaimed funds is not just an administrative process but a moral responsibility.