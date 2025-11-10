Delhi govt to extend benefits of Ujjwala Yojana to slum clusters

New Delhi: In a fresh push to curb air pollution and promote cleaner living conditions, the Delhi government will extend the benefits of the Ujjwala Yojana to slum clusters across the city. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to identify households still dependent on traditional stoves and coal-fired heaters so they can be provided with LPG connections.

The initiative, part of Delhi’s comprehensive anti-pollution strategy, seeks to replace smoke-emitting cooking methods with cleaner alternatives. Gupta said the move is aimed at reducing domestic air pollution and improving community health, especially in congested areas where the impact of indoor smoke is most severe. “Pollution control work is underway at a war footing,” the Chief Minister said, adding that her government is implementing “both immediate and long-term measures to make Delhi cleaner and healthier.”

The Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has been tasked with carrying out a detailed survey in slum settlements to identify families still relying on wood, coal, or other polluting fuels. These households will soon receive LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, a central government programme that provides free LPG connections to low-income families to promote the use of clean energy.

Gupta said the initiative is not limited to controlling outdoor emissions but also focuses on the indoor air quality that affects millions of households. “Smoke from stoves and coal burners not only adds to Delhi’s air pollution but also endangers the health of residents,” she said. CM has also directed civic agencies, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control department, DSIIDC, and municipal corporations, to intensify cleaning and dust control operations across the capital. Water sprinkling, mechanical road sweeping, and pavement washing have been scaled up, while maintenance vans are being deployed for regular clean-up drives.

Reaffirming her administration’s commitment to a pollution-free Delhi, Gupta said that every department has been instructed to coordinate efforts and implement targeted interventions to achieve cleaner air and a healthier urban environment for all citizens.