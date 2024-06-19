Delhi govt to develop 3 & upgrade 7 forests in Capital

New Delhi: The forest department is set to introduce eco-friendly amenities in seven city forests across Delhi, incorporating nature trails, cycling tracks, and open viewing decks for birdwatching. This initiative is part of a broader effort to promote sustainable urban environments, officials revealed on Monday.



Delhi’s Environment minister, Gopal Rai, announced last week that these upgrades align with the government’s summer action plan to mitigate air pollution. The enhancements will include walking trails and cycling tracks made from eco-friendly materials like murrum, a laterite-based soil. Additionally, watch towers and birdwatching decks will be installed, along with open interpretation centres.

The seven city forests selected for this redevelopment are Alipur, Mukhmelpur, Qutubgarh, and Mamurpur in the north forest division; Hauz Rani in the south forest division; Mitraon in the west forest division; and the area around Shastri Park Metro station in the central forest division.

“These new plans will offer visitors eco-friendly walking and cycling paths. We will also introduce canopy walks to allow visitors to experience the forest from a tree-top level,” a forest official stated.

Currently, Delhi boasts 20 city forests covering 549.64 hectares. The forest department also plans to develop three new city forests in Garhi Mandu (east Delhi), Lal Kuan (southeast Delhi), and Ujwa (southwest Delhi).

Minister Rai emphasised the importance of these projects in combating heatwaves and air pollution, highlighting the role of large-scale plantation drives. The forest department aims to increase urban greenery, which serves as the city’s lungs by sequestering carbon and enhancing the groundwater table.

In compliance with the Indian Forest Act of 1927, all materials used for these developments will be semi-permanent and eco-friendly, with permanent installations or construction being prohibited.

The initiative also includes solid waste management measures to prevent littering and a strict ban on plastic use within the forests.

“These city forests will not only provide recreational spaces for residents but also play a critical role in environmental conservation,” the forest official added. This eco-friendly overhaul aims to make Delhi’s city forests more accessible and enjoyable while reinforcing their role in improving urban air quality and biodiversity.