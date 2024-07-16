Delhi govt to deploy metal detectors, armed guards at hospitals: Bharadwaj

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to deploy two armed guards and metal detectors at emergency entries of hospitals, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Monday after meeting members of a doctors’ body over incidents of violence at health facilities.

The meeting between the minister and the representatives of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) came a day after a 32-year-old man was shot dead inside a ward of the GTB Hospital in a case of mistaken identity. Two men have been arrested in connection with the case. “Met Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) delegation lead by the National Chairman, accompanied by National General Secretary, Chief Advisor to discuss the recent incidents of violence in government Hospitals. Following decisions have been taken: 1) Installation of metal detectors at the emergency entries of hospitals. 2) Deployment of two armed guards at the emergency entries of major hospitals,” Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

In the same post, Bharadwaj said he will be requesting the Delhi police commissioner for assigning one constable on duty round the clock. A review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of hospitals facing such cases will be carried out, he said.