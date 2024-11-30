Delhi govt to conduct nationwide education survey on December 4

New Delhi: The Delhi government will oversee the ‘Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan’ 2024 on December 4, a nationwide survey aimed at assessing the educational progress across India.

This comprehensive evaluation will include students from Classes 3, 6, and 9 from a select group of government, private, and aided schools.

The survey is aligned with the goals of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which focuses on improving the quality of education and fostering equitable learning opportunities.

As per the Directorate of Education (DoE), participating schools will include a mix of government, central, and private institutions across the city.

The DoE has issued detailed guidelines to ensure the smooth execution of the survey.

Schools that are selected for the survey must remain open on the designated day, with no other academic activities taking place.

Evening schools involved in the survey will also be required to ensure that all students from the chosen grades, along with their respective teachers and school heads, are present during the morning session.

Teachers will be responsible for filling out a questionnaire related to their

students, while school heads will complete a separate questionnaire focused on institutional details.

A team comprising an observer and a field investigator will visit each school early in the morning to oversee the process and ensure adherence to the guidelines.

To facilitate the survey, schools must arrange a spacious and well-ventilated room for the students, with seating for up to 30 participants.

The room should also meet basic hygiene requirements, with access to drinking water and proper sanitation.

Schools are instructed to provide the attendance register for the selected students, and all survey materials, including OMR sheets and question booklets, must be returned to the field investigator and observer once the survey concludes.

For students with special needs, additional support will be provided. These students will be allotted an extra 30 minutes to complete the assessment, and schools are required to arrange for a scribe if needed. The scribe’s assistance will be available throughout the duration of the test.

The survey is a mandatory national-level initiative with district-level reporting, though individual school rankings will not be published.

A senior official from the DoE stated, “This survey is a critical step in understanding the current state of education in India. It will help us identify areas of improvement and guide policy decisions for the future. We are committed to ensuring that the process is conducted with transparency and efficiency.”