Delhi govt to clean Shahdara Link Drain in next 6 months

New Delhi: In a significant step towards addressing pollution concerns and improving environmental conditions, the Delhi government has announced a six-month plan to clean the Shahdara Link drain. The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has already issued a tender for the cleanup operation, an official confirmed on Tuesday.

Authorities have frequently faced criticism over the deteriorating state of the drain, which serves as a major conduit for municipal solid waste, wild grass, and sewage. Courts have also reprimanded the government for its failure to maintain the drain, which runs between Delhi and Ghaziabad.

“It is the government’s priority to clean the drain and the river. We have floated a tender as per those instructions,” an I&FC Department official stated. The cleanup drive will primarily focus on removing floating waste and pollutants that contribute to severe water contamination.

The Shahdara Link drain plays a crucial role in the capital’s drainage system, connecting to various other drains and affecting multiple neighborhoods. The drain runs along Swami Dayanand Marg, passing through residential areas such as Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Jagatpuri, and Gandhi Nagar. Residents in these localities have long complained about the foul odor, water stagnation, and the associated health hazards caused by the accumulation of waste.

According to officials, cleaning the drain will not only improve its condition but also enhance the overall environmental quality of the surrounding areas. The waste from the Shahdara Link drain ultimately flows into the Yamuna River, making the cleanup operation an essential part of broader river rejuvenation efforts.

The newly-elected BJP government has made cleaning the Yamuna one of its key promises. In contrast, the previous AAP administration had proposed an ambitious plan to transform the drain into a clean water channel and develop recreational spaces along its banks. However, the project failed to materialise.

Environmental experts have emphasised the need for long-term solutions, including regular maintenance and sustainable waste management practices, to prevent future pollution of the drain and the Yamuna River. As Delhi struggles with severe air and water pollution, authorities hope that the Shahdara Link drain cleanup will be a step in the right direction. Residents and environmentalists will be closely monitoring the progress of the cleanup initiative to see if the government’s promises translate into lasting improvements in the city’s drainage and water management systems.