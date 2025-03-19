Delhi govt to build new shelter home for mentally challenged individuals in Narela

New Delhi: In a significant step towards improving facilities for mentally challenged individuals, the Delhi government has announced the construction of a new shelter home in Marmurpur, Narela. The project, which will be built on a nine-acre land parcel, is aimed at decongesting existing shelter homes and providing improved living conditions for those in need.

Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections, and Cooperation minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, along with officials from the Social Welfare Department, Revenue Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and architects, inspected the proposed site on Wednesday. During the visit, he directed officials to demarcate the land, ensure it is free from legal disputes, and clear any encroachments.

Ravinder Indraj Singh emphasised the government’s commitment to enhancing care for mentally challenged individuals, stating, “Providing better facilities and empowering Divyang individuals is a priority of the government.” He added that the new shelter home would be designed to cater to their specific needs, ensuring accessibility and a supportive environment.

The Minister highlighted that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had recently inspected the Asha Kiran Home in Rohini and directed officials to speed up both the renovation of existing shelters and the construction of new ones. “Following the Chief Minister’s instructions, we are working to improve the infrastructure of our shelter homes and provide a dignified living space for those who need it most,” he said. The proposed facility will be developed with a focus on inclusivity and accessibility. The Minister directed officials to incorporate features such as sensory parks, open spaces, and adequate sunlight to create a comfortable and supportive environment. “The design should prioritise accessibility, adequate sunlight, and ease of living to ensure a dignified experience for the residents,” he instructed.

Government officials present at the site inspection assured that all necessary measures would be taken to expedite the project. The initiative is expected to significantly improve the quality of

life for mentally challenged individuals by providing them with modern, well-equipped residential facilities.

The Delhi government continues to work towards ensuring better care and support for disadvantaged sections of society. The construction of this new shelter home is seen as a crucial step in that direction, reinforcing its commitment to social welfare and inclusion.