Delhi govt to build 6-storey integrated facility for children at Sewa Kutir

New Delhi: The Delhi govt on Wednesday announced the construction of a state-of-the-art six-storey integrated building at the Sewa Kutir Complex at Kingsway Camp that will provide a safe and healthy environment for children under care. The current infrastructure of Sewa Kutir has significantly deteriorated, especially after the floods of 2023, according to an official statement.

Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot said the redeveloped building will mark a significant step forward in providing the best care for vulnerable children.

“This redevelopment marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing the best care for vulnerable children,” he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The construction will be on an area of 2,060 square metres with a plinth area of 12,215 square metres , it stated.

“The new facility will not only enhance the living and care standards but also ensure that every child receives the protection, rehabilitation, and opportunities they deserve,” the minister said. The upcoming facility will offer comprehensive services of parking facilities, a 73-bed hospital and rehabilitation centre, dining and recreational areas, classrooms, observation homes for boys, and a fire control system, the statement read.