Delhi govt to build 2 MGD water recycling plant: Dy CM Sisodia

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday approved the project for the construction of a 2 MGD recycling plant, at the Bawana Water Treatment Plant (WTP) under the Delhi Jal Board. The total cost of this project is around Rs 10.3 crore. As per a statement from the government after the completion of the project, the plant will be a key in the fulfillment of the program to provide 24-hour pure water supply to every single household in Delhi.



Along with this, keeping in view the increasing population of Delhi, the plant will play an important role in meeting the water demand of the future. Sisodia has instructed the officials to build the recycling plant to be at par with world-class standards, and to do so swiftly, as per stipulated timelines.

Sisodia said that the 2 MGD capacity recycling plant will be constructed in Bawana to recycle the water coming out of the existing 20 MGD WTP. The 20 MGD WTP at Bawana was constructed in the year 2000 and it was commissioned in the year 2015 after the launch of Carrier Lined Channel (CLC). Presently there is no recycling plant for this WTP, due to which a lot of water wastage is incurred. To prevent this, the Delhi government has planned to construct the 2 MGD recycling plant at Bawana WTP. The government statement said that the treatment process to filter the water at the recycling plant will be as per predetermined DJB norms, so that clean water can be easily supplied directly to the people of Delhi. Along with this, Water wastage will be curbed through the recycling plant, which is being built at a cost of Rs 10.3 crore.