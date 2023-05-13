Delhi govt to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

New Delhi: The Delhi government is ready for a major bureaucratic overhaul even though the implementation of its decision to transfer its services department secretary has run into rough weather, sources said on Friday.



The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached the Supreme Court alleging the Centre was not implementing its decision to transfer Services Secretary Ashish More. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said he will constitute a bench to hear the matter next week.

The Delhi government claimed in a statement that More has “refused” to put up the file for appointment of a new officer (AK Singh, IAS) to replace him.

“Instead of putting up the file, he left the secretariat without informing the services minister’s office,” the statement added.

The sources said More went on casual leave on Friday.

The apex court ruled on Thursday that the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police and public order that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor.

More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

The sources claimed that More was still not transferred as he was ordered to be removed from his post against the established procedure.

“Even as the transfer of More has not been effected, the AAP government is ready for large-scale transfers of senior officers, including many principal secretaries and heads of departments. This will happen as soon as the present case is decided by the court,” a top source in the government claimed.