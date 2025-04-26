Delhi govt to boost affordable goods, jobs through cooperative stores: Min

New Delhi: In a move aimed at strengthening the cooperative sector’s role in public welfare, Delhi’s Cooperation minister, Ravinder Indraj Singh, held a key review meeting on Friday with officials of the Delhi Consumers Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd. (DCCWS). The focus of the discussion was on providing affordable,

high-quality goods to the public and enhancing employment generation through cooperative initiatives.

Singh directed the DCCWS to make concerted efforts to supply essential daily items at low prices via its wholesale and retail outlets. “The department should ensure the availability of high-quality goods at reasonable prices and explore all necessary possibilities to provide relief to the general public,” he said.

The minister emphasised that employment generation should be a parallel priority alongside making essential items more accessible. “DCCWS should focus on preparing manpower and providing employment opportunities through its skill development centers,” he stated.

Highlighting the broader national vision, Singh referenced Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah’s emphasis on strengthening the cooperative movement as a tool for self-reliance. “

Amit Shah has emphasised that all departments associated with cooperatives should make continuous efforts toward employment generation and self-reliance under the resolution of ‘Self-Reliance through Cooperation’,” Singh said.

As part of the meeting, the minister also proposed an expansion plan to reach more communities through education-focused initiatives. He advised DCCWS to explore opening stationery outlets in schools and colleges, especially those operating on land allotted by the government at concessional rates or on lease. “Stores offering stationery items at reasonable prices should be opened in educational institutions operating on land provided by the government at subsidised rates,” he added.

The review meeting is part of the Delhi government’s broader strategy to improve cost-effective supply chains while using cooperatives as a vehicle for socio-economic empowerment. With a dual focus on affordability and employment, the move is expected to benefit both consumers and job seekers across the Capital.