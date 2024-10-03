Delhi govt to audit DISCOMs on pension surcharge issue

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability in the management of pension benefits for the retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board (DVB), Chief Minister Atishi has ordered a comprehensive audit of all electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs) operating in the National Capital Territory.



This initiative comes in response to concerns surrounding the pension surcharge levied on electricity bills and its proper allocation for the benefit of over 20,000 DVB pensioners.

The audit will be conducted by auditors approved by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and will focus on the funding and distribution processes related to pension benefits. CM Atishi emphasised that the well-being of the DVB pensioners is a “top priority” for the Delhi government, stating, “The well-being of the pensioners of the Delhi Vidyut Board is our priority. This special audit will bring transparency to the entire pension process.”

In her statement, Atishi highlighted the service that pensioners have provided to the residents of Delhi over the decades. She reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring that these individuals receive the support they deserve in their retirement years. “The pensioners of the DVB have served the people of Delhi for decades, and now, at this stage of life, it is our responsibility to ensure better facilities for them,” she remarked. The special audit will specifically examine the collection of the ‘Pension Surcharge,’ which is an additional charge included in electricity bills. The primary goal is to track the funds raised from this surcharge and ascertain whether they are being appropriately utilised for the pensions and related benefits of retired DVB employees.

This move is expected to not only safeguard the interests of the pensioners but also to instil greater confidence in the management of funds within DISCOMs.