Delhi govt tells agencies to optimise use of recycled construction waste

New Delhi: In a bid to tackle the mounting issue of landfill waste, the Delhi government has mandated that various agencies and departments involved in construction and civil maintenance ramp up their use of recycled construction and demolition materials. This directive extends to the DDA, DMRC, Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), and other governmental bodies.



According to a senior government official, the substantial volume of construction and demolition (C&D) waste currently occupies a significant amount of landfill space. By focusing on recycling these materials through designated plants, the initiative aims to reduce landfill usage and mitigate environmental degradation. Moreover, the recycling process helps in curbing greenhouse gas emissions by lessening the energy required to produce new materials.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has established a recycling target of 220,000 metric tonnes for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Specific targets have been assigned to various agencies: the DDA is expected to recycle 110,000 metric tonnes, DSIIDC 154,000 metric tonnes, the Irrigation and Flood Control Department 210,000 metric tonnes, NDMC 26,250 metric tonnes, PWD 110,000 metric tonnes, DMRC 11,000 metric tonnes, and the Railway Board 11,000 metric tonnes. All agencies have been instructed to adhere to these targets. The Delhi government has also stipulated that all construction agencies submit detailed plans for utilizing recycled C&D waste products and materials. Non-compliance with this directive could result in significant consequences, including the withholding of payments to contractors if recycled materials are not used as mandated.

In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has affirmed its commitment to meeting the recycling goals. An MCD official highlighted the successful use of recycled plastic waste in road construction projects at select locations including Daryaganj and Greater Kailash I. The MCD plans to expand these efforts to additional areas.

Furthermore, the MCD is preparing to establish a new waste processing plant in Tehkhand, Okhla.

The corporation’s fifth waste plant will handle collection, transportation, processing, and disposal in central and south Delhi. The government emphasizes coordination to meet recycling targets, with potential coercive measures for non-compliance. This initiative aims to boost recycling, enhance sustainability, and reduce landfill use.