Delhi govt teachers’ association writes to L-G over delay in DA hike

New Delhi: The Delhi Government School Teachers’ Association (GSTA) has reached out to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, urging prompt action to endorse the dearness allowance (DA) hike for all employees. Expressing concern over the prolonged delay in implementing the revised DA order issued by the Central government, the association highlighted the financial strain on the teaching community.



In a letter addressed to the L-G on Wednesday, the GSTA emphasised the significance of the DA hike for employees eagerly awaiting the increase. The Central government had revised the DA rates from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, effective from July 1, 2023. However, the Delhi govt has yet to endorse this updated order, causing a considerable delay.

The association raised alarms about the adverse financial impact on teachers and other government servants in Delhi due to this delay. While talking about the issue a GSTA official stated that, ‘The prolonged delay is resulting in financial setbacks for both the teaching community and govt servants in Delhi. Swift endorsement of the Central government’s order is imperative in this situation.’