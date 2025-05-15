Delhi govt takes strong action against untreated septage dumping in Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, has directed immediate corrective measures to address the issue of untreated septage being dumped into the city’s drains, contributing to the ongoing pollution in the Yamuna River. The Minister’s intervention follows growing concerns over the continued environmental neglect despite warnings from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In a statement on Wednesday, Sirsa expressed his discontent over the previous government’s negligence, particularly regarding the cleaning of the Yamuna River. He said, “Due to the gross negligence of the previous government, the cleaning of the Yamuna was ignored. The office of the then Chief Minister, under which the Delhi Jal Board operated, was completely inactive.”

Sirsa further criticised the ongoing dumping of untreated sewage into the Yamuna, despite repeated warnings and fines imposed by the NGT. “Despite repeated warnings from the NGT and a fine of Rs.18 crore for environmental compensation, untreated septage continues to be dumped into the Yamuna. The inaction and silence of the previous government show that they cared neither for the environment nor the health of the people of Delhi,” he stated.

In response to the growing environmental crisis, Sirsa has directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within seven days. Additionally, he has asked the DPCC to present a comprehensive action plan within ten days, including a clear timeline and department-specific responsibilities to address the issue of illegal sewage dumping.

The Minister also mentioned that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister

Rekha Gupta, the ‘Mission Yamuna Cleanup’ initiative is gaining momentum.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are fully committed to correcting past mistakes and ensuring that no such negligence occurs in the future,” said Sirsa.