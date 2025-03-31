Delhi govt strengthens anti-graft measures & orders biannual review

New Delhi: In a bid to reinforce transparency and efficiency in governance, the Delhi government has issued renewed directives to curb corruption across all departments. A key part of this initiative is a mandatory biannual action-taken report, which departments must submit every six months, ensuring sustained accountability in state administration.

Senior officials have been instructed to uphold integrity in the execution of state schemes, digital service delivery, and public grievance redress mechanisms. This move is aimed at fostering good governance and streamlining administrative procedures to eliminate bottlenecks that hinder timely public service delivery.

As part of its anti-corruption drive, the Delhi government has directed departments handling public services to adopt a faceless, time-bound, and transparent approach. The objective is to minimise direct interaction between citizens and officials, reducing the scope for malpractices. Departments must also establish clear service timelines and ensure rigorous monitoring of performance metrics to uphold efficiency.

Although the government already operates the e-SLA (Electronic Service Level Agreement) system, covering 567 services across 46 departments, officials acknowledge the need for significant improvements. Currently, over 25% of service requests exceed the prescribed timeline, underscoring inefficiencies that the renewed directive seeks to address. The government aims to enhance digital infrastructure to ensure all services adhere strictly to citizen charter guidelines.

Another key mandate includes strengthening the direct benefit transfer (DBT) system for social welfare schemes. Departments have been asked to ensure that subsidies and financial assistance are transferred directly to beneficiaries, eliminating middlemen and potential financial leakages. This step aligns with broader efforts to make welfare programs more effective and corruption-free. The move comes in response to a recent advisory from the Centre, urging Union territories to implement robust anti-corruption frameworks. CM Rekha Gupta, in a meeting with department heads, underscored the need for corruption-free governance, emphasising administrative transparency and procedural simplification.

Additionally, officials have been directed to introduce multi-channel grievance redress mechanisms monitored by designated officers. This measure aims to offer citizens multiple platforms to report issues, ensuring prompt resolutions while holding departments accountable. To prevent undue influence and favoritism, senior officials have been instructed to classify roles into sensitive and non-sensitive categories and implement rotational transfers accordingly. This policy seeks to break long-standing power structures within departments and foster a culture of impartial administration.

With these renewed efforts, the Delhi government aims to institutionalise a corruption-free governance model that not only enhances public trust but also delivers services efficiently and transparently. As departments gear up to implement these measures, citizens can expect a more accountable and responsive administration in the coming months.