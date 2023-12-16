Delhi govt shirking responsibility by blaming me for failure of Farishtey scheme: L-G Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has accused Arvind Kejriwal government of “shirking responsibilities” in ‘Farishtey’ scheme, expressing surprise that it filed a case in the Supreme Court alleging he was responsible for the stopping of the scheme.



Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj in a statement charged that the LG was being “misinformed” by the officers and demanded action against them.

In his letter dated December 14, Saxena wrote to the Delhi Chief Minister “at the outset, I would like to put on record the very fundamental and generic fact that the scheme under question and the operationalisation thereof is under the departments of Health and Finance, which are fully transferred subjects as per the constitution and totally under the control of you and your ministers.”

The L-G referred in his letter to news reports, according to which, the Delhi government counsel attributed the stopping of the Farishtey scheme meant for road victims to him before the Supreme Court.

“Any attempt at attributing the failures of schemes, etc under such departments that are ‘transferred’, to anybody else, to say the least, the Lt Governor, is nothing but a pre-meditated exercise of hubris, aimed at shirking responsibilities and blaming others for your own failure,” Saxena said.

The L-G wrote that the total number of beneficiaries under the Farishtey scheme during 2022-23 was 3,698 and it stood at 3,604 in the seven months of 2023-24.

The government under the scheme in 2022-23 paid private hospitals Rs 4.85 crore and till October this fiscal, it had paid them Rs 3.54 crore, he said.

“These figures, prima facie, neither indicate a ‘halt’ of the scheme, nor do they support allegations of ‘non-payment,’ made by the Health Minister and endorsed by the Chief Minister - in fact they belie the claims,” Saxena said.

“It is surprising that instead of obtaining full facts and circumstances of the matter from the concerned administrative department and coordinating with Delhi Arogya Nidhi/Finance Department, the minister Minister has preferred to file a writ before the Supreme Court,” he said.