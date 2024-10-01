Delhi govt sets up 24x7 ‘Green War Room’ to tackle winter pollution

New Delhi: In a decisive move to tackle air pollution as winter approaches, the Delhi Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, unveiled the ‘Green War Room’ at the Delhi Secretariat.



This initiative aims to enhance the implementation of the Winter Action Plan designed to mitigate pollution levels in the national capital.

During the launch, Rai highlighted the significant progress made in reducing air pollution, stating, “Due to the steps taken by the Delhi government, pollution has reduced by 34.6 per cent.”

He emphasised that the number of polluted days has decreased from 243 in 2016 to 159 in 2023, showcasing the effectiveness of ongoing efforts.

The Green War Room, a 24/7 operational centre, will oversee the execution of a comprehensive 21-point action plan targeting key sources of pollution that contribute to PM10 and PM2.5 levels in the atmosphere.

“To implement the entire action plan and monitor it, a 24x7 Green War Room is being started from today,” Rai noted.

One of the novel features of this year’s initiative is the integration of advanced technology.

The War Room will utilise drone mapping and analyse data from Real Time Source Apportionment Studies conducted at the government centre on Deendayal Upadhyay Marg.

Additionally, the team will monitor satellite data related to stubble burning, which has become a significant contributor to Delhi’s winter pollution crisis.

Rai explained the public’s role in combating pollution, urging citizens to engage with the Green Delhi App.

“Through the Green Delhi App, the whole of Delhi becomes a participant in the fight against pollution. The theme ‘Milkar Chalen, Pradooshan se Laden’ (Let’s fight pollution together) can be made meaningful with public participation,” he said.

The App has already resolved 88 per cent of the 80,473 complaints registered, demonstrating its effectiveness as a tool for community involvement.

The Green War Room comprises an eight-member team of environmental engineers and experts tasked with monitoring pollution hotspots.

Rai pointed out that these hotspots significantly elevate the Air Quality Index (AQI), stating, “When the AQI of Delhi is 200, the AQI at 13 hotspots is 125 to 150 more than normal.”

The war room will also analyse data from 24-hour monitoring stations spread across the city, enhancing the government’s ability to gauge real-time air quality.

“Air Quality Index monitoring will also

start from today on a daily basis,” Rai added.