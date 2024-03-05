Delhi govt sets aside Rs 80 cr in Budget to continue Teerth Yatra Yojana

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Monday presented a Budgetary allocation of Rs 80 crore for continuing the ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana’ for the year 2024-25.

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the Budget with a total outlay of Rs 76,000 crore in the Assembly ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The Delhi govt last year allocated Rs 4,744 crore for the social welfare department which includes expenditure on schemes such as ‘Teerth Yatra Yojana’.