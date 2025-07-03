Delhi govt set to renew contracts of 1K nurses amid rising demand

New Delhi: In a major relief for nearly 1,000 contractual nursing officers across Delhi government hospitals, the Health Department has directed hospital administrations to continue their services beyond June 30, easing days of anxiety over job security.

While an official order is still awaited, hospital authorities received an internal email on June 30 from the health department asking them to retain all nursing officers. “The issue of the extension of the contractual nursing officer is under submission,” stated the department’s email.

The move follows a tense few weeks for Delhi’s nursing staff, after several hospitals issued abrupt notices earlier in June, instructing many contractual nurses not to report for duty from July 1. Although some hospitals rolled back those notices within hours, fears about mass

job losses lingered.

Many nurses had only received three-month contract extensions in March, shorter than the standard annual renewal, adding to the workforce’s concerns. The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF), which represents the affected staff, had raised the alarm and pressed the government

for clarity.

“This sudden uncertainty was traumatic for many of us. Some of us have been serving patients in Delhi for over a decade. To be told overnight that we may not have a job from the next day, it felt like we were being discarded,” said Anju Kumari, a contractual nurse at a hospital.

DNF founder-president Leeladhar Ramchandani said the email brought temporary relief but emphasized that a formal notification is still awaited. “Uncertainty still remains as a formal order to extend the services of the contractual nurses has not been issued. We urge the government to speed up the process,” he said.

“The issue of job security for the nursing staff has become perennial. The government needs to take proper steps to resolve the matter.”

Jitender Kumar, President of the Delhi Nurses Federation, confirmed that the renewal is on track. “As of now, the contract will definitely be renewed,” he said. “They have been informed to continue from next month. It is almost confirmed, just waiting for the official notification.”

Kumar noted that the renewal file is currently with the Lieutenant Governor for final approval. He added that the nurses remain indispensable despite some positions recently being filled through the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB).

“Delhi hospitals are expanding bed capacity, building new facilities, and many staff have retired in recent years. The vacancies remain and a proper assessment has not been done in a long time,” he said. He concluded with an appeal, “On behalf of all of us, we thank the government for extending our jobs.

And as there are many vacancies, we request and hope that our nurses, paramedics, officers, and others are

made permanent.”