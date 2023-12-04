Delhi govt set to finalise policy to give compensation to mob lynching victims

New Delhi:The Delhi government is in the process of formulating a comprehensive compensation policy to support the dependents of victims of mob lynching and those affected by mob violence.



The proposed compensation ranges from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10 lakh, with specific amounts tailored to the severity of injuries or losses suffered.

Government officials have indicated that the policy is in an advanced stage and is expected to be notified following approvals from the Lieutenant Governor and the relevant ministry.

The initiation of this effort was prompted by a mandate from the Supreme Court, instructing states to implement a system guaranteeing provisional payments to victims within a month following incidents of lynching or mob violence. ‘Under the proposed policy, kin of lynching victims could receive compensation ranging from Rs 3 to 10 lakh. The compensation structure takes into account various factors, including the financial status of the victim, the financial loss suffered by the victim’s dependents, the number of dependents, the age of the victim, and the expenses incurred during treatment,’ revealed an official. The compensation for victims with different levels of disability is also outlined in the policy. For instance, a person losing a limb resulting in 20 per cent disability could receive Rs 20,000 to 1 lakh, while an injury resulting in 80 per cent permanent disability could make one eligible for Rs 2 to 5 lakh. In the unfortunate event of loss of life, the compensation could range from Rs 3 to 10 lakh.

Presently, the punishment for lynching is administered under various penal sections for murder. The decision to consider an incident as lynching is left to the discretion of the court or investigating agencies. If a case is determined to be a lynching, compensation can be sought under the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2018, which covers offenses such as burning, human trafficking, kidnapping, loss of limb, loss of life, etc.

The absence of a distinct provision for lynching or murder by a mob in the Indian Penal Code has been a matter of concern. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha in August as a replacement for the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, includes a specific provision for mob lynching.

The Bill proposes punishments ranging from seven years in jail to the death penalty for those convicted of the crime.