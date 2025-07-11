Delhi govt schools to add english medium sections

New Delhi: In a significant step to boost academic opportunities for students, the Delhi government has announced that all its schools will introduce at least one English medium section in every class starting from the academic session 2025-26. The Directorate of Education issued a directive to this effect on Tuesday, aiming to enhance the educational foundation for students aspiring to pursue higher education in science, technology, and research.

The directive, which builds upon earlier instructions issued in 2014 and 2018, states, “Each class must have at least one English medium section where all subjects, except regional languages, will be taught in English.” Admissions to the new English medium sections will depend on students’ interest and aptitude, amid growing parental demand. Schools must provide suitable English textbooks and resources. The change will be reflected in school records and updated on the UDISE portal. Rolled out up to Class 12, the policy will be closely monitored by district and zonal authorities.