Delhi govt schools outshine private ones

NEW DELHI: Delhi government schools outperformed private institutions in the class 12 CBSE results, with 96.11 per cent (East) and 98.10 per cent (West) pass rates, while private schools posted 93.85 and 92.29 per cent.

In class 10, private schools led with 97.25 per cent (East) and 95.25 per cent (West), surpassing government schools’ 93.49 and 96.57 per cent.

Kendriya Vidyalayas achieved nearly 100 per cent, and Navodaya Vidyalayas recorded a perfect score.

Girls outshone boys, with an overall pass rate of 95 per cent.