Delhi govt schools achieve a passing percentage of 91.59%

New Delhi: Once again, Delhi government schools have proven that they are the best across the country, Education Minister Atishi said after the class 12 board results were announced on Friday. This time, the government schools in Delhi achieved a passing percentage of 91.59%, whereas the overall result for CBSE Class 12 across the country was 87.33%.



Congratulating the students, parents, and teachers, Atishi said, “This outstanding result of Delhi’s government schools is a testament to the hard work of our teachers and students. It is a moment of pride that our schools have performed exceptionally well nationwide. Not only that, our schools have surpassed private schools and delivered a better performance than them as well.”

The Education Minister added that for the first time in the history of the Directorate of Education, over 2 lakh students from Delhi government schools appeared for the 12th board exams, which is more than 72% higher compared to the previous year. She added that this demonstrates the increasing trust of parents in Delhi government schools. As per Atishi, the Delhi government is making continuous efforts to maintain this trust, and under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, it is ensuring quality education for every child studying in Delhi government school.

Motivating the students who could not clear the examination due to some reasons, she said, “Students who could not clear the board exam should now focus on improving their results and not stress about it. Parents and schools should ensure all possible support to such students and help them.”

This year, a total of 2,27,020 students from Delhi government schools had appeared for the 12th board exams, compared to 1,64,641 students from these schools in the previous year and 129,917 students in 2018-19. “These figures indicate the increasing trust of parents in Delhi government schools year after year,” said Atishi. In this year’s results, 118 schools under the Delhi government achieved 100% result, while 647 schools had a result of over 90%. Delhi secured the fourth and sixth positions in the CBSE Class 12 board exams at the national level.

It is to be noted that in the academic year 2022-23, a total of 2,27,020 students appeared for the 12th board exams, out of which 2,07,919 students passed the exams and 11,216 students had compartment exams. Once again, girls outperform boys in the results. The result for girls in Delhi government schools was 93.22%, while for boys, it was 89.76%.