Delhi govt scheme to empower Persons with Benchmark Disabilities

New Delhi: In a significant stride towards inclusivity, the Delhi government has introduced the “Sugamya Sahayak Scheme,” aiming to empower Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs) by enhancing their mobility and capabilities.



The initiative was spearheaded by Delhi’s Social Welfare minister Raaj Kumar Anand.

Anand emphasised, “This is a much-awaited scheme of the Kejriwal government which will facilitate Mobility and Capability by unlocking doors to newfound independence and opportunities for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBDs).”

The scheme focuses on providing durable and standardised aids and appliances to PwBDs, residing in Delhi, with the goal of breaking down physical barriers and granting them access to various livelihood opportunities.

With an annual family income limit of Rs 8,00,000, the scheme prioritizes those with a disability of 40 per cent or more, as per the Disability Certificate/UDID Card issued by an Authorized Medical Authority.

Underlining the government’s commitment to inclusivity, Anand stated, “‘Sugamya Sahayak Scheme’ exemplifies the Delhi Government’s profound commitment towards inclusivity, aiming to create a society where everyone can thrive. Together, let’s build a future where every voice is heard, and every person is empowered to contribute to the rich tapestry of our nation.”

The scheme encompasses provisions for motorized tricycles, hand-propelled tricycles, and motorized wheelchairs. Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO) will supply the aids and appliances on a nomination basis, ensuring quality assistive devices for the beneficiaries.