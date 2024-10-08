Delhi govt sanctions Rs 183 cr to overhaul New Rohtak Road

New Delhi: In a proactive approach to fulfil needs of Delhiites, the Delhi government has approved a substantial package of Rs. 183 crores to revitalise the New Rohtak Road, a project aimed at eliminating severe waterlogging and alleviating chronic traffic congestion affecting residents of Nangloi, Mundka, Ghevra, and Tikri.

Chief Minister Atishi announced the initiative on Monday, flanked by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“The New Rohtak Road, which runs from Nangloi Metro Station through Mundka to Tikri Border, is perhaps the most dilapidated road in Delhi today,” CM Atishi stated. She attributed the deterioration to rapid population growth, which has overwhelmed the capacity of the existing drainage systems.

The comprehensive project includes the construction of a new 9 km drainage system designed to handle increased rainfall, especially following this year’s monsoon, which saw precipitation nearly double the usual levels.