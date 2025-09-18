Delhi govt rolls out 3 new school programmes — NEEEV, Science of Living and Rashtraneeti

New Delhi: Delhi took a bold step in reimagining school education on Thursday as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched three new academic programmes, NEEEV (Nav Udyam Aur Udyamita Vikas Yojana), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti. The government called it a revolutionary reform aimed at blending academics with life skills, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and civic responsibility.

Launching the programmes at Bharat Mandapam, CM Gupta said, “This initiative is not just about classrooms but about preparing students for the future. Our objective is to ensure that children are not merely job-seekers but job-givers. Through Science of Living, we will nurture sensitivity, values and emotional strength, while NEEEV will introduce a business mindset and AI skills from an early age.” She stressed that resources for government schools would never be compromised, “My priority is not flyovers or big buildings, but better schools and quality education.”

Education minister Ashish Sood said the initiative was part of the Sewa Pakhwada launched nationwide on the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday. “Every student is not just a learner but also a future prime minister, scientist, entrepreneur, soldier or leader. A nation’s strength lies not in its buildings or armies but in the character and values of its citizens,” he said. He also urged teachers to teach life lessons such as civic sense, responsible mobile use, and awareness of good touch and bad touch.

The three programmes cover wide-ranging goals, from startup incubation and financial literacy under NEEEV, to wellness, yoga, meditation and emotional intelligence under Science of Living, and civic engagement, youth parliaments and leadership training under Rashtraneeti. Together, they are designed to align with NEP 2020 and prepare students for 21st-century challenges.