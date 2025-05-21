Delhi govt rolls back leave cancellation

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced the withdrawal of its earlier order that had cancelled the leaves of its employees due to the heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan.

The order, which had been issued on May 8, was rescinded with immediate effect, offering relief to over 1.5 lakh government officials.

The initial directive from the Delhi government’s Services Department had imposed a blanket cancellation of all leaves for Delhi government employees, including those working with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), due to the security situation following Operation Sindoor. The operation, which took place on May 7, saw the Indian Armed Forces targeting nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This was a direct response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

The government had cited the need for heightened preparedness and the possibility of an emergency situation arising from the conflict as reasons for the drastic measure. However, as the military actions de-escalated and both nations reached a ceasefire agreement on May 10, the situation improved, leading to the revocation of the order.

Delhi officials welcomed the withdrawal of leave cancellations amid a severe heatwave, easing their strain. The return of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah on May 18 signalled improving Indo-Pak ties.

The move reflects how governments adapt to shifting security scenarios, seeking to balance public safety with the welfare of their workforce.