Delhi govt revises schedule for CM Shri School admission test, exam on Sep 13

New Delhi: The Delhi government has revised the schedule for admissions to its new CM Shri Schools, shifting the entrance test and related dates by nearly two weeks.

According to the Directorate of Education (DoE), admit cards for the test will now be available from September 10, while the admission test for Classes 6, 7 and 8 will be conducted on September 13. Earlier, the test was scheduled for September 6 and admit cards were to be issued on August 23.

The examination will be held in a bilingual OMR (optical mark recognition) format, covering Hindi, English, General Awareness, Mental Ability and Numerical Aptitude. It will be of 150 minutes duration, with extra time for children with special needs. The final list of selected students will be published on September 10 and admissions will be completed by mid-September, the DoE said.

It stated that CM Shri Schools are a new initiative of the Delhi government aimed at strengthening public education and providing students with access to modern, well-equipped institutions. Announced in the 2025-26 state budget with an allocation of Rs 100 crore.