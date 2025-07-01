Delhi: Govt resumes industrial consent approvals after 2-yr gap

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has revived the long-stalled process of granting environmental consents to 25 industrial clusters across the city, marking a significant step towards cleaner and more accountable industrial practices. After a pause since 2023, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has resumed processing applications for Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) under the Master Plan of Delhi 2021.

The move comes under the leadership of Industries and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who described the decision as essential to the city’s environmental priorities. “This is not just an administrative clearance, it is a roadmap for cleaner, greener, and compliant industries in Delhi,” Sirsa said. He added, “With consent applications now being processed, we are ensuring that no industrial activity bypasses environmental checks. It is a significant milestone under our Environment Action Plan 2025.”

The consent process had remained frozen while redevelopment timelines for these clusters were pending. With the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) now actively reviewing redevelopment schedules, the Industries Department has cleared the way for approvals to move forward. Sirsa noted that the restart of the consent process is also intended to enable tighter enforcement of pollution control norms in these zones. “This decision will lead the transformation to cleaner and greener industries in the national capital,” said the minister. He emphasized that the government’s approach is rooted in sustainability, stating, “Ensuring environmental compliance through redevelopment and consent mechanisms is not a one-time fix, it is an ongoing system of accountability.”

The DPCC is now set to monitor a broad spectrum of pollution control measures, including effluent treatment, air and dust mitigation, plastic and e-waste management, and noise regulation. Authorities believe that resuming the consent process will allow for consistent regulation of environmental standards while supporting the modernization of Delhi’s industrial base.

The government sees this step as part of a larger push to align industrial development with environmental responsibility. By reviving the consent mechanism, the Delhi administration is signaling that pollution control will be central to the city’s industrial future, and that compliance will no longer be negotiable.