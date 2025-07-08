Delhi govt restores 13 monuments

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has restored 13 heritage monuments as part of its ongoing conservation drive, spending Rs 13 crore so far.

The restored structures include the Mutiny Memorial (Ajitgarh), Turkman Gate, Bara Lao ka Gumbad, Bijri Khan’s Tomb, Tomb of Mohammad Quli Khan, Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Imambara, Maqbara Paik, Gol Gumbad, Gateway of Mahaldar Khan Garden, a baoli (stepwell), mosque of Darwesh Shah, and Hatshal Minar.

Restoration involved lime work, chemical cleaning, structural repair, fencing, lighting, and landscaping.

Two unlisted tombs in Mehrauli were also included. Work on nine more monuments is planned this year, with a target of 25 by 2025.

The government earlier conserved around 75 other sites, including Sarai of Azimganj and the Haveli of

Mirza Ghalib.