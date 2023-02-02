Delhi govt releases Rs 2,000 cr to pay salaries of MCD employees

Keeping in line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee that all MCD employees will get their salaries on time, the Delhi government released funds of nearly Rs 2,000 crore on Wednesday.

The funds were approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a high-level meeting held with the senior officials of the Delhi government and MCD. These funds will ensure the disbursement of salaries of MCD employees till the month of January.

On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “During the MCD elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised that MCD employees will get their salaries on time after the elections. The release of funds from the Delhi government today is an effort to fulfill this promise. Many of the MCD employees had not received their salaries after the month of September and were struggling to make the ends meet. In the current situation, funds that have been released today by the Delhi government will provide a major relief to the MCD employees.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the interests of the employees were always neglected in the BJP-ruled MCD and they did not get their salaries for months. He further added that his government has kept the promise made to the employees and released nearly Rs 2,000 crore for the salary and MCD today. A part of these funds of Rs 460 crore will be released in the next few days.

He also added that even if the BJP is running away from the mayoral elections, the people of Delhi have chosen Arvind Kejriwal in MCD with the majority and he will make all the efforts to fulfill all his guarantees announced during the elections. This is why these funds have been released today to disburse the salaries of the MCD employees, said Sisodia.

Apart from the funds, taxes implemented by the MCD were also discussed during the meeting. The Deputy Chief Minister asked the MCD officials to ensure the timely collection of taxes and fees from the

people and work on strategies to utilise these funds effectively.

Meanwhile, MCD released an amount of Rs 730 crore towards salary and pension. With this amount, the salary of all categories of employees and pension of retired employees of MCD has been released upto December 2022. It includes Group A category, teachers, Nureses & Paramedical staff, Head Clerk/AO, UDC/ASI, Safai Karamchari/MTS and pension of retired employees.