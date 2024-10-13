Delhi govt releases Rs 100 cr for 12 DU colleges funded by it

New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster higher education, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has released approximately Rs 100 crore for its funded colleges under Delhi University for the third quarter of the financial year. Chief Minister Atishi approved this crucial instalment, which is expected to enhance the operational capabilities of these institutions.



The government has allocated a total budget of around Rs 400 crore for these colleges in the financial year 2024-25. This allocation marks a substantial increase in funding, more than tripling since the AAP government came to power in Delhi. This shift reflects the government’s strong commitment to improving educational infrastructure and support.

Atishi emphasised the government’s focus on education, stating, “Under the guidance of Arvind Kejriwal, education has always been the top priority for the AAP government. Since the formation of Kejriwal’s government in Delhi, the largest share of the budget has been dedicated to education every year.”

The Chief Minister noted that the AAP government has not only increased funding for existing colleges but also expanded the higher education landscape by establishing three new universities. She asserted, “The 12 fully funded Delhi University colleges play a crucial role in higher education in Delhi,” underscoring their significance within the educational framework of the capital.

In the financial year 2014-15, these colleges were allocated only Rs 132 crore. The increase to approximately Rs 400 crore in the current financial year illustrates the government’s sustained efforts to enhance the quality of higher education.

Recent years have seen challenges related to financial mismanagement in some of these colleges, prompting concerns regarding the welfare of both teachers and students. Acknowledging these issues, Atishi reassured stakeholders that the government would not allow these problems to impact the educational experience. “Teachers and students should not suffer due to management or administrative errors,” she emphasized. The funding aims to ensure that medical and pension benefits for teachers, which had been stalled, are now provided without further delay.