Delhi govt releases Outcome Budget for fiscal year 2023-24

New Delhi: The Delhi government has released its Outcome Budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, outlining a comprehensive plan to achieve targets across 22 departments and agencies.



This extensive exercise aligns budgetary allocations with quantifiable outputs and measurable outcomes, enhancing governance efficiency and resource expenditure accountability.

The government has identified 248 schemes and established outcome and output indicators to measure its performance by the end of the financial year. The document also presents data on the output and outcomes achieved in the previous two financial years, 2021-22 and 2022-23, alongside the targets set for 2023-24.

Departments and agencies involved in this initiative encompass education, transport, public works, revenue, tourism, environment, forests, labour, employment, social welfare, Delhi Jal Board, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, among others.

One notable goal is to increase the number of classrooms in existing schools from 20,663 in 2022-23 to 21,645, with a budget allocation of Rs 550 crore. The Health Department aims to add 225 more functional Mohalla clinics, raising the total to 742, while 45 new Mahila Mohalla clinics are targeted for this fiscal year.

Furthermore, the Power Department plans to expand electricity subsidies from 49 lakh consumers to 59 lakh in 2023-24. The Transport Department aims to boost the number of public charging points from 2,734 to 5,468 during the same period.

The Outcome Budget concept, introduced by the Delhi government in 2017-18, distinguishes between “output” and “outcome.” “Output” signifies tangible infrastructure or services generated by projects or programs, while “outcome” represents the extent of benefits residents derive from these services in the short term.

“In the last few years, we’ve achieved noteworthy strides in the education, healthcare, infrastructure, and social welfare sectors. Yet, we acknowledge there’s ample room for improvement. Through the Outcome Budget 2023-24, we aspire to surpass our prior accomplishments and establish loftier standards. The Outcome Budget will work as a roadmap,” an official had stated.

The officials emphasised the selection of “SMART” (specific, measurable, attributable, realistic, and targeted) indicators, ensuring comparability across programmes and departments.

Additionally, in the previous fiscal year, the government reported that 64.2 per cent of projects and schemes were “on track.” The Outcome Budget aims to further enhance performance measurement across all departments, optimising resource utilisation and ensuring Delhi’s continued progress across various sectors.