Delhi govt reaffirms Hepatitis-Free mission

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday renewed its pledge to eliminate hepatitis, with Health Secretary Nikhil Kumar emphasising that long-term awareness, early intervention and active community involvement are essential to protect future generations. He was addressing participants during the 28th Hepatitis Day event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj.

Organised jointly by ILBS and the Directorate of Family Welfare, the observance was held under the theme “Together, for a Hepatitis-Free Generation.” Students, nursing trainees and healthcare workers attended the programme, which highlighted the growing need for preventive action against liver diseases.

Kumar urged young people to take the lead in spreading accurate information about hepatitis B transmission and safe health practices. He pointed to the ILBS Y-SMilES outreach programme as a successful example, noting that it has already educated more than 15,000 students in multiple states and will soon reach more schools across Delhi. Such initiatives, he said, play a crucial role in encouraging early screening and timely treatment.

ILBS Director Dr. S.K. Sarin, speaking at the event, said Delhi has consistently been ahead in hepatitis control efforts, from launching pioneering public awareness drives to contributing data that shapes national policies. He warned, however, that hepatitis remains a major health concern, with nearly 30 million people in India living with chronic hepatitis B.

Dr. Sarin also drew attention to the steep rise in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) in the capital, citing evidence that one in three Delhi residents is affected. He noted that research from ILBS was instrumental in the inclusion of NAFLD in India’s national non-communicable disease programme in 2021.