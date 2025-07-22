Delhi govt raises gratuity ceiling for DVB pensioners to Rs 25 lakh

New Delhi: In a major relief for retired employees of the Delhi Vidyut Board, the Delhi Government has approved an increase in the gratuity ceiling under the Delhi Vidyut Board-Employees Terminal Benefit Fund (DVB-ETBF) 2002, from Rs.20 lakh to Rs.25 lakh. The decision, a long-standing demand from DVB pensioners, is set to immediately benefit around 500 retirees.

Power Minister Ashish Sood announced the decision in a press statement, calling it a necessary step to support the city’s retired electricity board workers. “This was a long-pending demand of the DVB-ETBF (2002) pensioners, which has now been approved by the Delhi Government,” he said.

The gratuity enhancement proposal was carefully deliberated by the Power Department and has now been submitted to the Board of Trustees for formal ratification. The move is expected to have a significant financial implication, with the cost estimated at Rs.16 crore for the period between January 1, 2024, and March 31, 2025. An additional Rs.15 crore has been projected to cover dearness allowance (DA) and future increments. Sood further assured that the government is focused on protecting the rights and welfare of its retired workforce. “The Government of NCT of Delhi remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of its retired employees and ensuring timely resolution of all matters,” he said.

The revised gratuity limit aligns with the recommendations of the Department of Pension and Pensioners’ Welfare under the Government of India, signalling uniformity and fairness in post-retirement benefits across sectors.

Officials said the move reinforces Delhi’s pension welfare, reflecting commitment to senior citizens’ dignity. Revised gratuity disbursals for DVB retirees are expected to begin in the coming months.