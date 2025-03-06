Delhi govt pushes for dedicated transgender wards in hospitals

New Delhi: In a significant step towards inclusive healthcare, the Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department has urged the Health and Family Welfare Department to fast-track the establishment of dedicated transgender wards in all government hospitals across the city. Additionally, the department has proposed designating a hospital specifically for sex reassignment surgeries, ensuring that the medical rights and dignity of the transgender community are upheld.

A formal request was made in a letter emphasising the need for immediate action in line with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019. The letter stated, “In the spirit of section 15(f) and (g), Chapter VI of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act 2019, it was already requested to expedite the establishment of dedicated wards for transgenders in every government hospital in Delhi and designate a hospital for sex reassignment surgery to ensure their rights and dignity.”

The proposal comes as a response to longstanding concerns about inadequate healthcare facilities for transgender individuals, many of whom struggle to access gender-affirming medical care. The department stressed that the lack of exclusive wards often leads to discomfort and discrimination in healthcare settings.

The letter also pointed out the increased vulnerability of transgender persons to certain health risks, including infectious diseases such as HIV, STDs. It emphasised the necessity of specialised healthcare to cater to their specific medical requirements. Despite the progressive move, activists have expressed skepticism over the pace of implementation, citing delays in previous initiatives meant for the transgender community. “While the proposal is a welcome step, the real challenge lies in execution. Similar initiatives have been discussed before, but very little has changed on the ground,” said Priya Singh, an LGBTQ+ rights activist.

“This move, if implemented properly, will reduce financial and emotional burdens on transgender people who often have to travel outside the city for such procedures,” she added.

Healthcare professionals also acknowledged the importance of such reforms. A senior physician at a government hospital, stated, “A dedicated transgender ward would significantly improve the healthcare experience for transgender individuals. Many hesitate to seek medical attention due to stigma. Having a designated space will make a huge difference.”

The demand for a hospital specialising in sex reassignment surgery is another crucial aspect of the proposal. Many transgender individuals are forced to seek costly and sometimes unsafe procedures at private clinics due to the absence of accessible government-funded options.

As discussions move forward, the transgender community and activists remain hopeful that this initiative will be implemented without bureaucratic delays, marking a progressive step towards inclusive healthcare in the Capital.