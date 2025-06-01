Delhi govt proposes 5x stipend hike for handloom trainees

New Delhi: In a significant move to support students in the handloom sector, the Delhi government has proposed a fivefold increase in the stipend offered under its ‘Promotion of Handloom’ scheme. The revised financial assistance will benefit students undergoing training at the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), Jodhpur, and is set to take effect from the 2025–26 academic session. The proposal includes two major revisions, the monthly Additional State Stipend will be raised from Rs 400 to Rs 2,000 for students in their first, second, and third years. Additionally, the Educational Book and Tour Allowance will increase from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5000 annually for students in their second and third years.

Announcing the policy shift, Delhi Industries minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “This is a strategic investment in our youth and the timeless legacy of Indian handlooms. It’s not merely a revision of numbers, but a conscious step to strengthen the foundation on which our future artisans stand.” The stipend rates, unchanged since 2009–10, no longer reflect the real costs of study materials, technical books, and educational tours. The revision aims to bridge this gap and enable students to pursue their training with dignity and financial stability. Sirsa added, “Even modest support, when thoughtfully directed, can empower students to complete their training and contribute meaningfully to the revival and modernization of traditional crafts.” A budget allocation of Rs 10 lakh has been earmarked for the upcoming financial year to implement the revised scheme. The proposal underscores the Delhi government’s commitment to promoting skill development while preserving India’s rich handloom heritage. This initiative is part of a broader vision to make handloom education more accessible and sustainable for aspiring artisans.