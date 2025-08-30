Delhi govt promises jobs, facilities boost for athletes

New Delhi: Delhi’s Social Welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Friday announced a major push to make the capital a hub of sporting talent, promising government jobs for players, world-class coaching, and renovation of dilapidated stadiums.

Speaking at an event organised on National Sports Day at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence, Rohini, Singh said, “Sports are not just a means of entertainment but also a medium of discipline, health, and nation-building. Every student should engage in at least one sport. To ensure that players from Delhi raise India’s flag high at the global level, the Delhi Government will provide encouragement and develop all necessary facilities.”

The minister later addressed a wrestling competition (Kushti Dangal) at the Dada Maldev Sports Complex in Bawana, where he stressed the importance of traditional games. “Along with modern sports, promoting traditional sports is also a priority of the Delhi Government,” Singh said.

He highlighted that the state is aligning with the central government’s Khelo India initiative and has introduced new measures under

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership. “Very soon, a separate Department of Sports and Youth Affairs will be created in Delhi to exclusively address the needs of players and the youth,” he announced.

Singh said the recently launched Mukhyamantri Khel Protsahan Yojana would provide “the largest cash incentives and facilities in the country” for athletes.