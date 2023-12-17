Delhi govt postpones shopping and international film festival

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s grand plans for hosting a world-class shopping festival and an international film festival have hit a roadblock, with officials citing anticipated high expenditures on branding and advertising.



The tourism department recently surrendered a substantial portion of the allocated budget, Rs 97.4 crore out of Rs 100 crore for the shopping festival and Rs 30 crore for the film festival, originally set aside in the 2023-24 budget.

In response to concerns over disproportionate and unfruitful expenditures in previous advertising campaigns, the government has decided to defer the implementation of these ambitious festivals for the current financial year.

An official from the Delhi government stated, “Due to substantial estimated expenses on advertising and branding, the Delhi government has decided to defer the implementation of the world-class shopping festival and international film festival, originally slated for this financial year.”

Former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced both schemes while presenting the budget for 2022-23. However, the tourism department, in response to an unstarred question in the Delhi Assembly, revealed that due to the inaugural nature of these festivals in the national capital, a considerable amount was required for their advertising and branding.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) had flagged issues with disproportionate and unfruitful expenditures in advertising campaigns, highlighting the lack of post-campaign impact assessment by various departments.

The government, mindful of these observations,

decided to postpone the festivals to ensure judicious spending.

Despite preparations for the shopping and film festivals beginning as early as April, the tourism department received a circular from the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) on June 5, conveying the CAG’s concerns. This circular prompted the department to reconsider its plans, especially given the lack of specific directions on appropriate spending from the minister.

The tourism department, in its response to the circular, sought specific directions on budgetary allocations for advertising and branding. As no directions were received and considering the Supreme Court’s previous comments on the government’s publicity budget, the decision was made to postpone both festivals to the next year.

While stakeholders had been engaged, venue bookings made, and preparations initiated, the government’s cautious approach aims to ensure financial prudence and adherence to accountability standards in the planning and execution of these high-profile events.