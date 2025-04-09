Delhi govt pledges ₹700 crore for slum upgrades: CM Gupta

New Delhi: In a significant push towards inclusive urban development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced a dedicated allocation of ₹700 crore in this year’s budget for the comprehensive development of slums across the capital. The announcement was made during her visit to the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, where she inaugurated multiple completed development projects and conducted a thorough inspection of ongoing works.

“The Delhi Government is fully committed to providing all basic amenities to slum residents,” said CM Gupta. “Acche din (good days) have finally arrived for slum dwellers after many years. The BJP government will provide proper toilets, bathrooms, paved streets, and other facilities in their settlements.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the ₹700 crore allocation to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) would directly support infrastructure upgrades in slum clusters. These include improved water supply, sanitation, roads, drainage, electricity, and recreational facilities such as children’s parks and schools for girls.

During the inspection, the CM reviewed works undertaken by various departments including the Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFCD), and Tata Power Limited. Officials were directed to ensure timely completion of projects with strict adherence to quality standards.

While inaugurating development works in the Ayurvedic Camp slum cluster, she stated, “People living in slum clusters for decades have suffered without roads, drains, and toilets. Nobody will touch your slum, we will provide facilities there.”

Among the notable developments, 40 lanes in Ayurvedic Camp have been redeveloped by DUSIB and opened to the public. In Singalpur Chowk, the central verge of Gyanshakti Road was beautified, enhancing both traffic flow and visual appeal. The DJB laid a new water pipeline in BC (East), promising better water pressure and supply. Two new lanes in BC (East) were also constructed by the MCD, while the IFCD inaugurated three new lanes in Ambedkar Nagar.

The CM also visited Shalimar Village and Haiderpur, instructing MCD officials to carry out urgent road and civic repairs. In DA Block, she conducted a joint inspection with officials from DDA, DJB, MCD, and other agencies to devise integrated solutions for the area.

Criticising previous governments for their neglect of slum dwellers, Gupta said, “Parties including the Congress and AAP did nothing for these communities. They only cared for votes and scared people by saying their slums would be demolished if the BJP came to power.” In a major development, CM Gupta announced plans to renovate and allot 52,000 EWS flats that have been lying vacant for a decade. “We are preparing to allot the 52,000 flats that were constructed 10 years back and now lying in dilapidated condition, after renovation,” she said.

She also reiterated her government’s “zero tolerance” policy toward drug trade in and around slums, instructing police officers to take strict action against those involved in narcotics.