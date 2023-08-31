Delhi govt planted over 36 lakh saplings in 2023 so far: Minister Rai

As Delhi is preparing to welcome foreign dignitaries and tourists for the forthcoming G20 Summit, the city government has embarked on an extensive effort to convert Delhi into a green environment, aiming to provide a welcoming and memorable experience for its guests.

Forest and Environment minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that more than 36 lakh saplings have been planted by the government this year to green Delhi before the G-20 summit. The government has set a goal to plant 52 lakh trees this year as well. About 70 per cent of the target of tree plantation has been achieved. He also reported that in the past three years, 1.18 crore seedlings were planted.

The collaborative efforts of various green agencies from 21 different departments are driving this ambitious endeavour. The Forest Department has taken a unique approach by placing 2.50 lakh pots adorned with flowers and foliage plants along the city’s roads to enhance the aesthetic appeal for the G20 Summit.

Rai detailed the scope of this botanical makeover, stating, “The Forest Department has planted flower pots on different roads of Delhi, such as Dhaulakuan to Mehram Nagar, Mehram Nagar to Technical Area of Airport, Technical Area to Thimaya Road/Parade Road, Bhairon Marg, Bhairon Marg to Delhi Gate, Delhi Gate to Rajghat, Rajghat to ITO to Bhairon Marg, and more.”