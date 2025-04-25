Delhi govt plans to rope in consultants to analyse traffic jams

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) plans to rope in consultants to conduct studies to reduce traffic congestion at key locations in the national Capital.

According to the Delhi government’s plan, five locations — Metcalf House junction, Kingsway Road junction, Mukarba Chowk junction, ITO junction and one junction on Ring Road — have been identified for ground surveys.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the consultants will provide the reasons behind the traffic congestion at these points and suggest ways to ease vehicular movement.

“We will soon finalise the agencies, and work will start on a pilot basis at five locations initially, based on the results,” PWD minister Parvesh Verma said after a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat.

He added that the government’s focus will be to enhance technology for smooth traffic management and improve road infrastructure, particularly in design and safety standards.

Under these pilot projects, the government will hire at least five experts in road safety and design and urban infrastructure.

A traffic study is underway at Madhuban Chowk, with decongestion plans also pending since 2022 for Mukarba Chowk. Over 800 congestion points were identified earlier, but action is yet to be taken. Delhi Police now lists 233 critical spots, mostly under PWD. CM Rekha Gupta has held meetings to address traffic and road safety issues.