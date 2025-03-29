Delhi govt plans to introduce a law for cow protection: Min

New Delhi: The BJP government in Delhi will bring a law for the conservation and protection of stray cows in the city.

Urban Development minister Ashish Sood made the announcement during a discussion on the issue of stray cows and other animals across the city in the Delhi Assembly on Friday. “We will bring a law for cow conservation and protection after due deliberations, ensuring there is no confusion between different departments. Relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) will also be studied for incorporation into the law,” Sood said.

He emphasised that the legislation would address concerns over cow welfare while also maintaining civic order by preventing stray cattle from roaming the streets. “The proposals reflect the sentiments of the House and resonate with the people of Delhi, who uphold Sanatan values. Every member has engaged with this issue deeply and sensitively,” he added. The proposed law will include strict enforcement mechanisms to curb cow exploitation, illegal cattle trade, and negligence by owners. The government is also planning new cow shelters, with budgetary provisions made for their construction and maintenance.

BJP MLA Ashok Goel had moved a private member resolution urging the government to set up additional shelters and enhance the maintenance of existing ones. “The cow is our mother as per our culture and religious texts, but many people abandon them when they stop giving milk. This leads to issues like traffic congestion, accidents, and sanitation hazards,” Goel said. The Model Town MLA said that according to official data, between January 1 and February 19, 2025, police received 25,393 complaints related to stray cows across the city, primarily regarding traffic disruptions and accidents.

Other MLAs, including Neelam Pehalwan, Gajender Drall, and Manoj Kumar Shokeen, also shared their concerns. Shakur Basti MLA Karnail Singh called for legal action against owners who abandon their cows on the streets.