Delhi govt plans to hire 10,285 home guards

New Delhi: In a significant move to address the concerns of Civil Defence Volunteers protesting their removal from service, the Delhi government has announced plans to hire 10,285 home guards in the coming months.



Notably, the volunteers, who have been vocal about their situation for the past two months, will be eligible for additional ‘bonus points’ during the application process.

The application form for these positions includes a section for ‘bonus marks claim,’ encompassing factors such as possession of an NCC certificate, prior experience as a Home Guard volunteer, completion of basic or advanced courses for instructors, and service as civil defence volunteers. This move is seen as an effort to acknowledge and reward the skills and dedication of the protesting volunteers. The controversy surrounding the removal of these volunteers, particularly those serving as bus marshals in state-run buses, became a political battleground, with the AAP government and the Office of the Lieutenant Governor pointing fingers at each other.