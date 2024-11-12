Delhi govt plans to build correctional home for boys in Alipur

New Delhi: The Delhi government is moving forward with a project to establish a state-of-the-art correctional home for boys, aimed at providing better facilities and rehabilitation for children in conflict with the law.

The new facility, set to come up in Alipur, Outer Delhi, will cater to 200-250 children and is projected to cost around Rs 97.29 crore. The Public Works Department (PWD) has now invited tenders for consultancy services to design, plan, and construct the complex, which is expected to be completed within two years.

The proposal for the correctional home was initially put forward by the Delhi government’s Woman and Child Welfare Department (WCD) in 2022 but faced delays before it was finally approved.

According to government officials, the project was conceived in response to the inadequacy of current correctional facilities, which are often compared to prisons due to their outdated infrastructure. “Existing facilities lack the necessary resources for proper rehabilitation, and the environment is not conducive to the growth and well-being of children,” said an official from the WCD.

The new correctional home is being designed with a focus on rehabilitation, health, and safety, featuring facilities such as a nursing station, rehabilitation rooms, and both indoor and outdoor play areas. The facility aims to create an environment that mirrors a home setting, where children can thrive until they reintegrate with their families.

In contrast to the existing correctional homes, which are often criticised for being jail-like, the new complex will be equipped with modern amenities. These will include CCTV surveillance, fire safety systems, and alarm mechanisms to ensure the safety of the children.

“The goal is to create a secure environment where children can feel safe and focus on rebuilding their lives,” the official said.