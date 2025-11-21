Delhi govt plans overhaul of water infra charges to make connections affordable

New Delhi: The Delhi government is preparing a significant revamp of the infrastructure charge, a fee paid by residents seeking new water connections during home construction, in an effort to reduce the steep and uneven financial load currently placed on households, some media reports asserted. At present, the charges differ sharply across the city. In regularised A and B category colonies, domestic users pay Rs.255.27 per sq ft, while those in E to H category areas, many still awaiting regularisation, pay Rs.63.81 per sq ft. Commercial rates jump even higher, at Rs.446.70 per sq ft for A and B colonies and Rs.127.63 per sq ft in the lower categories. Institutional fees follow a similar pattern. These inconsistencies often result in two households with comparable water needs paying vastly different amounts.

According to a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) official, the government is reassessing the framework with an eye on “making water access fairer and less prohibitive,” especially for residents in high-cost zones. The issue was recently deliberated during an internal meeting reviewing reforms in the water sector.

One of the central ideas under study is eliminating the provision that automatically increases infrastructure charges by 10 per cent every year. Officials believe ending this annual escalation could immediately encourage families who have held back on applying for connections due to rising rates. A proposed model suggests a one-time payment structure, moving away from colony-based categorisation altogether. Another approach retains the existing colony-based classification but proposes sharp cuts in A-category fees, potentially slashing them by almost 50 per cent. Additionally, plots up to 200 sq m may be exempted from infrastructure charges to ease costs for smaller households.

Past policy changes have left many residents confused. The charge was abolished in 2019, revived in 2020 with a new formula, and in some cases generated bills touching Rs.15 lakh. The government is now weighing each model for affordability, administrative simplicity and long-term sustainability before finalising the overhaul.